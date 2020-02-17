Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of DINT opened at $19.54 on Monday. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

