Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.35 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,526 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 166,948 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 240,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. FBN Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

