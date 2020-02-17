CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. 1,365,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,077. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

