CLS Investments LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $158.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

