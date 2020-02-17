CLS Investments LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

