CLS Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CLS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

