Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives $17.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVS. Evercore ISI cut shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,750,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $517.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.31. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

