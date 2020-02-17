Civitas (CIV) Reaches One Day Volume of $58.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market cap of $143,806.00 and $58.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00321354 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014783 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034721 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000843 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,430,665 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

