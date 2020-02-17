Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

