Citigroup Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $710.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $652.00 to $710.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $613.55.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $648.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $593.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.00. Equinix has a 52 week low of $399.57 and a 52 week high of $636.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,093,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,072,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

