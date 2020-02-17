Citigroup Lowers Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

