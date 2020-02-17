Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.79 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

