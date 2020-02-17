Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.