Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Nomura

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective raised by Nomura from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 26,747,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,616,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $185,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

