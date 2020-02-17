Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 150,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,556 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 24,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 559,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

