CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 843,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $45.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.14. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

