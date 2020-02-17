Cineworld Group’s (CINE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

CINE opened at GBX 181.45 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Camela Galano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,414.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,127 shares of company stock worth $12,486,083.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

