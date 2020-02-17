Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ciena worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $69,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $181,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,735 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

CIEN opened at $43.19 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.