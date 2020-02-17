CIBC Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Sector Underperform

CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $0.60 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.01.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in New Gold by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 765,235 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in New Gold by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,193,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

