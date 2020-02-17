Chromia (CHR) One Day Volume Hits $3.29 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 73.5% against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $3.96 million and $3.29 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 257,747,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,477,240 tokens.

Chromia's official website is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

