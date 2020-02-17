Chiliz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.34 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $61.34 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.60 or 0.02871258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00237045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00147875 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,133,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

