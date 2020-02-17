Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Chemed were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $42,053,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chemed by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $14,008,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $491.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $310.28 and a 1-year high of $494.76.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.25.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

