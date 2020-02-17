Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

