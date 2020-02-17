Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

