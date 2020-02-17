Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 721.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $157.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

