Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.51 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.