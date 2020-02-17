Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 544 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.99 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

