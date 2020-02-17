Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.00

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$5.00 ($3.55) and last traded at A$4.99 ($3.54), with a volume of 48499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.99 ($3.54).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$4.60 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68.

Get Charter Hall Retail REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Retail REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Charter Hall Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 224.81%.

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.