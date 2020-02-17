Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,659 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,878,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $441,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $165.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.23. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

