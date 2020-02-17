Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,441,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of V stock opened at $210.29 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $210.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.