Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $708,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.39. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $379.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.