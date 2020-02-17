Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,187,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

FB stock opened at $214.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

