Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $851.62 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $851,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 164.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

WMT opened at $117.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.60. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

