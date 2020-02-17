Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $525.44 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $525,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $256.25 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $258.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

