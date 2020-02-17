Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $404.50 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $404,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $237.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.49. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

