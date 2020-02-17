Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 199,540 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,540 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $613,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after buying an additional 539,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $88.50 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

