Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $574,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

