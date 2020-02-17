Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

