Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.5% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $453,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

