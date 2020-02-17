Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $176.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

