ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. First Analysis reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $10.82 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.85 million, a PE ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 768,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 145,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 706,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.