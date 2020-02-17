ChainX 1-Day Volume Reaches $289,579.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00010093 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $289,579.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChainX has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 3,820,600 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

