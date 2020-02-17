Cfra Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $258.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by Cfra from $205.00 to $258.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $283.91 on Friday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $295.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total transaction of $333,519.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

