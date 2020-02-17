Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.70, approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERV shares. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $133.35 million and a PE ratio of 25.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.73.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

