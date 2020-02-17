Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

CTL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 8,813,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 26.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

