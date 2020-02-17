CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 72.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

