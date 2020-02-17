Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 245,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cellectis by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

