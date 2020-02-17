CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

