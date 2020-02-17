CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile
