Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $158,962.00 and $26.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.01085349 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004596 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,805,054 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

