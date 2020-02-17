Cashaa (CAS) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $3,222.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.03181701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00239665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00153953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

